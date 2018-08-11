This free storytelling festival is perfect for families of all ages

Once Upon A Festival - a free family day of storytelling, performances and workshops - will take over Peterborough’s Central Park today (Saturday).

Stories can be told in lots of different ways from reading, watching, listening or creating your own - and you can experience all of these at the free storytelling festival which is perfect for families of all ages.

Once Upon A Time Festival at Central Park on August 11

Throughout the day, families will be able to experience what it’s like inside six impossible beehives, sit back and watch Dodo’s Dream - a poetic pantomime that blends circus, theatre and puppetry – as well as family favourite theatre Little Red Riding Hood, only this time it’s told in a very different way.

Meet author Ross Montgomery, who writes weird and wonderful award-winning books for children, enjoy outdoor-themed activities based around Stanley’s Stick by John Hegley and take home fun ideas for story time. All this, plus Peter Rabbit will be on hand to help you around the Beatrix Potter trail, enjoy art and stories with children’s illustrator Ellie Sandall (famous for her Every Bunny series of books) and come face to face with Baba Yaga and her chicken-legged house.

Elaine Wilkinson, Vivacity’s Reading Development Manager and festival organiser said: “We had fantastic numbers last year and the families who came really enjoyed it, so it made perfect sense to run it again this year. As well as being an entertaining day out for everyone, it will also excite and inspire children about stories and reading, which in turn supports raising literacy standards in the city.We are passionate about encouraging children to enjoy reading, and this is such a fun way to enjoy stories of all kinds.”

Once Upon a Festival takes place between 11am-5pm.

