Win family tickets to Wicksteed Park

Win family passes to Wicksteed Park

To mark the arrival of the “out of this world” attraction, we’re giving you the chance to win one of three lots of family wristbands, so you can spend a day enjoying the Kettering park and all its attractions.

Galaxy Invaders sends thrill-seekers into orbit at high speed, flying them round and round as well as up and down. It is part of the park’s commitment to enhance its attractions and add even more fun and excitement for its visitors,

Riding Galaxy Invaders is included in the cost of ride wristbands, which have been held at 2019 prices (£20 for children and £17 for adults) with ride tickets remaining at £2.50. (one ticket per ride).

The park hopes it will become a firm favourite with visitors, alongside the likes of Rocky River Falls, Paratrooper, Dodgems and the rollercoaster, which has been refurbished and renamed Dinosaur Valley.

Other visitor favourites include Meerkat Manor, the Train, Sway Rider, Mini Rangers, and the Carousel.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s Head of Sales and Marketing, said: “Galaxy Invaders is a fantastic addition to the Thrill Zone and we are delighted that people can now come and have a go on it. We have been determined to enhance and improve the attractions at the park and the new ride makes our ride wristbands even better value than they already were.”

For your chance to win wristbands for a family of four for Wicksteed Park, just answer the following question:

Where is Wicksteed Park:

A: Peterborough

B: Kettering

C: Northampton

Email your answers to [email protected] with Galaxy Invaders Competition in the subject line.