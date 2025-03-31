See the amazing giraffes up close and personal. Photo: Courtesy of Woburn Safari Park.

We have teamed up with Woburn Safari Park to offer readers the chance to win an amazing VIP safari adventure and overnight stay by answering one simple question.

Exciting Easter events at Woburn Safari Park

This Easter, Woburn Safari Park is the perfect destination for a day of fun and adventure. From thrilling encounters with endangered wildlife to exciting new attractions, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. With the Easter holidays on everyone’s calendar, now is the time to plan your visit to one of the UK’s most beloved wildlife parks.

What’s new at Woburn Safari Park this Easter?

Paws up who's ready for an Easter adventure? Photo: Woburn Safari Park.

Woburn Safari Park is brimming with exciting updates for visitors this season! One of the highlights is all new Giraffe Meadow, where guests can get even closer to the Rothschild’s giraffe herd, on foot! With engaging talks and demonstrations throughout Easter, visitors will love this opportunity to learn more about these majestic giants.

For little explorers, Easter marks the launch of the Little Ranger Rovers! Children aged 3-9 years can hop into a fun-sized Land Rover Defender and take control of their own safari adventure. The mini driving circuit is the perfect way for little ones to imagine themselves as safari keepers, in a tiger or zebra-striped vehicle. It’s sure to be a hit with the whole family!

Come along and meet Wallace & Gromit™ on the 12th April, Peppa Pig on the 18th or the Easter bunny himself, Peter Rabbit on the 21st, when these kids’ favourites are meeting their smallest fans.

Elsewhere in the Foot Safari, brand-new Reptile Ranch is an immersive indoor exhibit home to a variety of reptiles, invertebrates, and insects. It’s a must-see for budding wildlife enthusiasts who want to discover the world of these fascinating creatures up close!

Little explorer in the Road Safari at Woburn Safari Park. Photo: Courtesy of Woburn Safari Park - Two-D Photography.

In addition to the exciting Easter events, Woburn Safari Park is thrilled to announce the return of bush dogs to the park. A new male and female bush dog have arrived from France, marking Woburn's first international animal transfer in five years.

Visitors can also meet newest resident of Monkey Mayhem —a playful young Guianan squirrel monkey! Born in December to first-time mum Gizmo and dad Murphy, the little one is now growing in confidence, beginning to explore its surroundings and interact with the rest of the troop in Monkey Mayhem.

Why visit Woburn Safari Park?

With over 360 acres to explore, you can enjoy a thrilling self-drive safari through the park, getting up close to the animals in their natural parkland habitats. Followed by a stroll through the Foot Safari to watch keeper talks and discover indoor and outdoor play areas, all included in one great ticket price.

How to Enter: For a chance to win an amazing VIP safari adventure and overnight stay, simply answer this easy question… What is the name of the giraffe species at Woburn Safari Park?

A) Rothschild Giraffe B) Maasai Giraffe C) Reticulated Giraffe

Go to Woburn Safari Park giraffe competition to submit your answer and for full terms and conditions.

The closing date for entries is midday on 13th April 2025.

This competition promotion is marketed and administered by Woburn Safari Park.