When world famous Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire today

The world famous display team will be performing at the Midlands Air Festival and the Shuttleworth Festival and will pass over Cambridgeshire as they return to their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The team’s flight path suggests they will pass over March at around 2.14pm before turning towards Peterborough and passing over Thorney, near Crowland and towards Bourne.

The Red Arrows’ opening display of the new season was on Friday (June 4) at the three-day Midlands Air Festival - the first event of a four-month summer campaign spanning the UK and mainland Europe.

The display team was in action across the country yesterday and today on their first busy weekend since the Covid pandemic began.

The last time a UK audience saw the Red Arrows perform an aerobatic show was at the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 2019.

After that, the team carried out a highly-successful 11-week tour promoting UK interests across North America, before the pandemic hit planned events in 2020.

The 2021 season will also see the Red Arrows led by a new Team Leader, Squadron Leader Tom Bould.

The former Typhoon pilot, who flies as Red 1, said: “I am hugely proud of what the whole team has achieved in being awarded Public Display Authority and being ready to perform for people in the UK, and beyond, across the new season.

“This is the culmination of several months of hard work and everyone’s dedication to the task has brought us to this point, whether they be fellow pilots in the team or our highly-trained support staff.”

Today’s Red Arrows planned flight schedule:

1. 504403N 0032450W EXETER - 1.35pm

2. 505047N 0032716W W OF CULLOMPTON - 1.37pm

3. 511722N 0022041W SW OF NORTON ST PHILIP - 1.45pm

4. 520757N 0022402W W OF GREAT MALVERN - 1.53pm

5. 521008N 0020900W SE OF WORCESTER - 1.55pm

6. 521140N 0015355W MIDLANDS AIR FESTIVAL FLYPAST - 1.57pm

7. 521224N 0014641W W OF STRATFORD UPON AVON - 1.58pm

8. 520729N 0013454W NW OF OXHILL - 1.59pm

9. 515948N 0013459W LONG COMPTON - 2.00pm

10. 515526N 0004006W VCY OF LEIGHTON BUZZARD - 2.06pm

11. 520240N 0002435W NW OF CLOPHILL - 2.08pm

12. 520519N 0001902W SHUTTLEWORTH FESTIVAL FLYPAST - 2.09pm

13. 520741N 0001406W POTTON - 2.10pm

14. 523507N 0000023W NW OF MARCH - 2.14pm

15. 525721N 0004935W NW OF BOTTESFORD - 2.20pm

16. 530827N 0004610W COLLINGHAM - 2.22pm

17. 531828N 0003303W RAF SCAMPTON - 2.25pm

The expected Red Arrows flight path as it passes near Peterborough at around 2.14pm.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The planned Red Arrows' flight path over Cambridgeshire for Sunday, June 6.

Red Arrows flypast for VE Day 75 The Red Arrows marked the 75th Anniversary of VE Day during the Corona Virus pandemic by performing multiple flypasts, namely over the capital. London. Images were captured from the back seat of Red 8s jet, image shows the jets above Lincoln after performing a flypast. Picture: Cpl Adam Fletcher - RAF /© MOD Crown Copyright 2020