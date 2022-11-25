What to do at Peterborough Museum in the run up to Christmas

Plenty to look forward to at Peterborough Museum

Starting off the festivities on Saturday (26th) will be the Christmas Craft Fayre, where local traders will

be selling beautiful arts and homemade crafts. From cards and prints by local artists to unique stocking

fillers and handmade jewellery, you’ll be sure to find a perfect gift.

Then until December 23, the Museum is showcasing two festive exhibitions to enjoy.

Step into the Winter Festivals exhibition, showcasing celebrations from across the globe, from Christmas to Diwali, Hanukkah, and the Chinese New Year. At the Christmas Gift exhibition visitors can view and purchase work from talented local artists’ including ceramics and textiles.

There’s also a range of Christmas Craft Workshops including, Christmas Wreath making, Needle Felted Christmas Ornaments and Paper Marbling. Prices range between £25 - £47.50 and booking is essential.

Or why not take the Candlelit Tour of Peterborough Museum and uncover some of the stories of the ghosts said to be lurking around the halls. Or, try the Peterborough Ghost Walk and discover more about Peterborough’s most haunted building, the Museum, and spookiest area, the Cathedral Precincts.