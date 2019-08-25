Wands at the ready as WizCon 2 heads for Peterborough

WizCon is preparing for a magical return to the Cresset this September, after a spell-binding first event in March.

The convention, procured “by fans for fans,” promises Harry Potter enthusiasts the chance to meet and greet (and even get a selfie with) actors from the films, attend Q&A’s, take part in cosplay competitions and much more!

James Payton

The star-studded lineup includes: Adrian Rawlins, who played Harry’s Dad, James; Draco Malfoy’s Slitherin accomplice, Blaise Zabini, played by Louis Cordice and Walles Hamonde, who played Auror 10 in the first Fantastic Beasts film.

WizCon 2 will also be welcoming back James Payton, who plays Frank, Neville Longbottom’s father for his second visit to the convention.

Also available for a meet and greet will be Martin Ballantyne, Mundungus’s Associate, and John Coppinger who worked on the creature effects in the first three Potter movies.

Event organiser Simon Mayhew says: “We have also added several new exhibitors to the lineup, so even if you attended before, there will be something new to see and do!”

Louis Cordice

On the main stage, event ticket holders can look forward to Walles Hamonde and James Payton’s improv show, ‘Order of the improv’, about which Simon says: “The first time they performed it, it was received brilliantly, so we are very excited to have been chosen as an event they want to perform at.”

This autumn’s WizCon will also include wizardry-related quizzes, various stage content, green screen broom photo opportunities, Owls, an escape room and for the first time, professional cosplayers. Fans should keep an eye out for Hagrid, Proffessor Snape and Luna Lovegood throughout the day.

WizCon 2 will take place on September 22 at The Cresset between 12pm and 6pm.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting from £10, and children under the age of five go free. Fans hankering for a chance to meet the actors will need to purchase additional, actor-specific, ‘meet and greet’ tickets as well as a general admission ticket.

Walles Hamonde

For tickets and more information go online to http://www.wiz-con.co.uk/stage/