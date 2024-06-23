Thousands attend car rally with the wow factor - and the Rolls Royce Spectre

By Brad Barnes
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 15:27 BST
​Thousands of admirers got up close and personal with the world's leading prestige car brands at a three-day Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club annual rally this weekend.

​The event featured more than 600 Rolls Royce and Bentley cars in the grounds of Burghley House at Stamford - everything from the world’s oldest Roller - little Su from 1907 – through to the latest models including Bentley's long wheel base Bentayga Mulliner to Rolls Royce’s Ghost, Cullinan and the stunning new all electric Spectre.

The all-electric Rolls Royce Spectre on display at the Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club rally at Burghley House

