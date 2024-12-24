The weekend and the best New Year's Eve nights out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The build up to a big New Year’s Eve – and some great nights out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THURSDAY 26th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Bounce To The Ounce DJ Session from 4pm - 11pm. FRIDAY 27th: Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers Present: Sprainer, Keep This Up, Al Pacinos Sister and Coup De Tete from 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeroy Thornhill is at The Queen's Head in Peterborough city centre on New Year's Eve.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm playing pop, Rock and Dance chart hits.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Jessie’s Ghost from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Nostalgic 90s with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot. SATURDAY 28th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has High Point Players from 9pm. Peterborough Party Band, covering all genres of music from across the decades.

The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73 from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Main Event .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has live music (tba) from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Mr Nash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has live music from Midnight City Band from 10pm.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Caustic Lights from 9pm. Members free, non-members £2.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Nikki. SUNDAY 29th:

The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 5pm.

Charters has Pembroke Tenneson from 3pm, followed by music quiz from 6.30pm

TUESDAY December 31:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom presenting the legendary Leeroy Thornhill (pictured), former member of The Prodigy, supported by Kid Breaks, Helena JP, and the Eclectic Ballroom’s own DJs Jim Norton and Zed Malik. Tickets available online at Ticket Source.

Charters has DJs Lez & Luke present: This is what I call a New Year’s Eve Party from 7.30pm – late.

Brewery Tap has New Year’s Eve with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – 2am. Ticket only event. Advance tickets £8 (at eventbrite), on the door subject to availability £10.

The Yard Of Ale, Oundle Road, has New Year’s Eve Party with Squadron. £10pp inc first drink and nibbles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has New Year’s Eve Party with a Cher tribute show. Ticket only event £10.00 including your first drink, arrival from 7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 7pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Dance chart hits and Christmas Classics. £10 per ticket, available behind the bar in advance.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has High Point Players from 7pm. Tickets in advance, £10 members, non-members £12.50.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Zephyrs from 7.30pm. Tickets in advance £5.