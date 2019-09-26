The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

Top Oasis tribute band Noasis will be rocking The SolGarden on Friday, while across the city DJ and producer Toy Beats will be making an appearance at the Dog House - kicking off a busy weekend in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY 26th

Toy Beats

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

Camisayo

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 27th

Live Music

The Solstice, Northminster Road: Noasis (pictured) will be performing LIVE! in the SolGarden from 10.30pm with a resident Indie DJ warming things up and continuing the party after the guys perform until the early hours. Noasis is the definitive tribute band to Manchester’s five piece super group Oasis. Since their formation in 2006 and with over 400 performances to date Noasis has justly earned its reputation. With an obsessive attention to detail the band recreates the real Oasis experience with amazing energy playing all the classic songs as if they were their own. This is more than a tribute band this is Oasis from a parallel universe. 9pm to 4am (band performance times: 10.30pm to 11.15pm & 11.45pm to 12.30am).

Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Nuggets live, turn back the clock for an evening of hits from the 60s – free entry from 10pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Car Park Rendezvous.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE MIGHTY AND THE HIGH. from 9pm, free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: The Soundinjectors. Local 5-piece female-fronted good times covers; reggae, pop, ska, soul and funk.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Searchers - meet and greet from 7pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. 9pm. Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers, free admission.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Eclectic Ballroom presents Toy Beats (pictured), a Uk DJ, producer and podcaster. Rising from the dust of the 90’s Free Party and Rave scene he has seen and played it all. Toy Beats has been releasing his own material since 2017, with remixes and original tracks on the likes of Scour Records, Breakbeat Paradise Recordings and Cuttin’ It Fine Records. He’s on the rise in the industry with stellar reviews from some of the scenes most popular online blogs. Toy Beats shows take you on a funky bass infused journey through Hip Hop, Breaks, House and Drum and Bass all cut up with his precision turntable trickery, samples and edits. Entry is free, 9pm - late.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Sounds of the Suburbs . Back by popular demand an evening of Punk and Indie classics all played on vinyl from 8pm till 1am. Dj’s Derek Gibson, Ollie Jones, Paul Davis, Neal Wright and Warren Allett will be playing all your favourites and ones you may not have heard before! Free entry

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 28th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Racing the World from 10.30pm playing covers ranging from 60s classics, soul numbers, 80s rock, 90s grunge and some modern tunes thrown in for good measure too – Free entry.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE SOUND INJECTORS. from 9pm, free entry.

The Cock Inn, Werrington: Stealer.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Subway 77.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE RETURNS. 9pm (Pop and Rock coversband, 60s up to date.Free Admission.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: THE EXPLETIVES. 9pm (Late 70s Pop, Punk, New Wave tribute band). Free admission.

Orton Hall Hotel: Let’s Funk will have you geting on down to the sounds of the ‘80s top funky disco boogie tunes. The evening will kick off with a disco from 7pm and Let’s Funk! will be performing from 8:30pm. Tickets from www.tkt.to/ortonfunk

Nag’s Head ,Bourne: Inferno will be playing soul , funk and disco numbers mainly from the 1970s and 80s. The band comprises two singers ,rhythm section and a brass section with saxophones , trumpet and trombone. It is from 8.00pm and tickets are £3 on the door .

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: The Spree from 8.30pm.

Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street: A night of nostalgia, singing,dancing and laughter with ABBALARF tribute to ABBA and 60/70s music. Tickets £5 on the door, 8pm-11.30pm, children 10-16 free, optional fancy dress with prize for best dressed. Contact Jennifer 01733688324.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Nite Owls from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with Resident DJ Mr Nash on the decks to bring you an array of hits from back in the days of L’Aristos, Cantors & Shanghai Sams 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 29th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday Sessions presents Camisayo (pictured right) - A four- piece band from Cambridge who play the music they like, the music they write. They often say it’s a mix of folk, blues, rock and a bit of soul, 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Billy G and the Heartbeats at 12.30pm. Open to NonMembers.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Daniel Watt from 7pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Open Mic night @6.30pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 30th

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Oct 1

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Oct 2nd

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Max team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.