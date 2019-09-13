The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

There’s a whole host of Peterborough’s best live bands out and about in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend - plus the chance to see Donna Wylde at Spanglers Country Music Club.

Friday 13th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight Retrolux, a true local rock classics cover band.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: NICOLE LAWRENCE, in her last public gig this year in Peterborough. From 9pm, free entry.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Another Girl Another Planet .

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Gin night with Resonate performing from 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Dale Diamond from 8.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LET THERE B/DC from 9pm. One of the UK’s best AC/DC tribute bands. Free admission.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Eddie’s 40th anniversary bash. From 9pm – late celebrating 40 years of Dj’ing

Charters: Classic Rock Night with DJ Ash Crown – 9pm – til late

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 14th

Live Music

Spangler’s Country Music Club: Donna Wylde will be entertaining at the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, from 7.30pm until 11.30pm. Everyone welcome, all kinds of dancing. £5.50 on the door, more info Jennifer 01733688324.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Dirty Rumour

The Crown, Lincoln Rd: THE GREAT PRETENDERS - top Pop, Rock covers band from Bourne. Free admission.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Blue Bell Werrington: Official launch of new EP record from local originals band Fyzz Wallis.

Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: From 9-30pm till late, the Punk rock n roll machine TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN. From 9pm, free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Billy & The Heart Beats from 7pm.

The Peacock, London Road: Stealer.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Phoenix from 8.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 15th

Live Music

Charters: Rob & Dave , acoustic duo from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Les Allitt from 7pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Open Mic night from 6.30pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 16th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 17th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 18th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.