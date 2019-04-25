The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

Take your pick of top local bands The Gangsters, Children of the Revolution, Junk Puppets, Rocket 57, Let There B/DC, Soundinjectors and more - all playing in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend.

THURSDAY 25TH

Junk Puppets

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MORPHICS and FYZZ WALLIS from 8.30pm.A 5-piece band, playing 60s’ Garage style Rock covers and originals. Free admission.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: 7pm - 10pm, something new for a Thursday night. She’s famous and she’s on the big screen (not live). Sarah Collins singing from her living room. 60s & 70s Soul .

Clubs/DJ

Two Lucky Pluckers

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

FRIDAY 26th

Live Music

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Feel The Groove Night (charity music night to raise money for Feel The Force Day XL) from 7pm. Featuring, Pegler, Kill Me Kate, The Boatmen and Chris Laurette.

The Solstice, Northminster Road: The Gangsters live in the SolGarden from 9pm.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Children of the Revolution from 10pm – free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: The Soundinjectors - a female night! Sisters working the bar, sisters fronting the band! All the classic reggae, ska, pop, and soul covers.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Black Elvis from 9pm. Free entry.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Clube: At 3pm it’s an afternoon tea dance with ERIC CLOUD, followed in the evening by the sounds of STEVE PERRY.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57 from 9pm playing late 50s’ Rock ‘n’ Roll and 60s’ chart hits. Free admission.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Moulton Mill, Moulton, nr Spalding: Pennyless, tickets £8.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Three rooms of music and free entry before 10.30pm SolGarden has The Gangsters performing alongside a resident DJ: The Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers .

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 27th

Live Music

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday - tonight the Junk Puppets (pictured).

Charters, Town Bridge: The Balloons from 10.30pm - a souped up energetic four-piece from Oakham playing classic rock and pop from across the ages (50s – present). Get your fill of popular tunes from Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, the Beatles, the Doors and more contemporary groups like Arcade Fire and the White Stripes.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Agents, an 11 piece band playing mainly soul inspired music, made up of local musicians from various well known bands. From 9pm, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Music from CATTA.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LET THERE B/DC from 9pm. The UK’s No1 AC/DC tribute band.Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Take Two from 7pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Sun City Peterborough | UK Garage All Stars with DJ Luck & MC Neat.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Special event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Beer Pong - come and play for free on a proper Beer Pong table; prizes too!

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 28th

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: An hour of classic acoustic tunes from Rob Bull of Children Of The Revolution from 3pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Two Lucky Pluckers from 3pm – free entry. Two Lucky Pluckers are a duo (Ross Griggs and Steve Gibbs) playing mostly covers, with two guitars and two vocals and nothing else, a really stripped back sound. Family friendly.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: David Last from 7pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon with Mizmerize from 3pm to 6pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Poker

Peterborough Conservative Club: £30 Poker Tournament starts at 3pm. All are welcome (guests must be signed in).

MONDAY 29th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: The Rainmen - a talented band of ex-professional musicians playing all the well-known songs that you’ll recognise and plenty of material that most bands would be too scared to try from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 30th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right.

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY MAY 1st

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.