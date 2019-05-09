The best nights out in Peterborough this week

Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars have something for all tastes this week - country, blues, big band, 70s glam and rockabilly - and here’s where to find it.

THURSDAY MAY 9TH

Steve Hooker

LIVE MUSIC

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Claudia - the singing waitress from 7pm to 10pm. Usually serving your pizza , the singer-songwriter will now serenade you all night.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Matt Howard

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Pennyless

FRIDAY 10th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: AMERICANA from 9pm playing modern Country Music covers from the 90s to today, free admission.

Peakirk Village Hall: The Peterborough Big Band present their Decade Show - with big band numbers from the 1930s to the 2010s, aided by singers Tony and Marie. Pickets cost £10 and you cab take your own food and drink . Tickets in advance can be booked by ringing Les on 01778348713 or emailing Brian at takechad@hotmail.com .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Car Park Rendezvous

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: HOOKER.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Karaoke Friday with resident DJ Rick Allen.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 11th

Live Music

Spangler’s Country Music Club: The first visit of LEE JACKSON (pictured) to the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street. From 7.20pm-11.30pm and £5.50 on the door. More info from Jennifer 01733688324.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Undercover.

Charters, Town Bridge: Steve Hooker (pictured) with stripped down blues band from 10:30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GLAM SLAM GLITZ from 9pm (Popular 70s Glam Rock tribute band, free admission).

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Back 2 on stage from 7pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: BLACKOUT UK.

St Firmins church, Thurlby,: Pennyless are in concert to start the launch of their new CD “Strange Dreams”. Doors 7pm , tickets including refreshments £10.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 12th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Resonate, an acoustic trio bringing you popular songs from 3pm to 6pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Matt Howard (pictured) live in the bar from 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Fools Gold Line Dancing from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: Monthly Quiz night 6:30pm – free entry, this month’s subject is sport.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 13th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Jimmy Doherty from, 7pm to 10pm – a local singer and guitarist who gigs all over the city in many different bands. His huge repertoire varies across the decades giving a fantastic mix of music.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 14th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 15th

LIVE MUSIC

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Rockabilly night from 7pm to 10pm with Pagan who performs live rock ‘n roll from Elvis, Eddie Cochran, the Stray Cats, Matchbox, the Jets, Buddy Holly and more.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.