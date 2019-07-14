Summer fete with treasure hunt, fashion show, music and hog roast to raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Staff and volunteers at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice are inviting local people to a special summer event that will raise vital funds for the hospice.

Taking place in the picturesque grounds of the Peterborough hospice on Sunday, August 11 the garden Fete will be packed full of family fun for the local community to enjoy.

A variety of attractions and activities will be on offer, including a children’s treasure hunt, hoopla, giant garden games and a fashion show by the on-site hospice’s boutique charity shop.

There will also be a number of stalls, including jewellery, handbags and scarves, new branded goods, books, cakes and plants. In addition there will be a tombola and a raffle with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

The crowds will be kept entertained with live music from local entertainers, plus visitors will be able to enjoy tasty food and drinks such as a hog roast, afternoon teas, ice cream, bar and a juice bar.

People will also have the chance to chat to the hospice’s team and find out more about its job opportunities, including rewarding roles as Sue Ryder nurses and nursing assistants who are there when it matters for local families.

All proceeds from the fete will go to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice which provides expert palliative care for people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Martin Russell, head of support services at the hospice, is heading up the committee of staff and volunteers organising the fete.

He said: “We provide our compassionate care free of charge to those who need it, but it costs £3.4 million this year – and £2.4 million of that has to be fundraised through events such as this garden fete.

“Many people in the local area have been touched by Thorpe Hall. Not only will the fete raise funds to help us continue our work, but it will also be a chance for the local community to come together and have some summer fun.

“We hope you will be able to join us. There will be something for everyone – from games for children to entertainment and stalls to keep the adults happy, plus lots of delicious food and drink. We will have plenty of seating - come and sit in the sunshine and soak up the atmosphere while listening to live music and entertainment.”

Entry is £2 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family. There is no need to book in advance, just turn up on the day.

Gates open 11am to 4pm at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Longthorpe, Peterborough, PE3 6LW.

For more information, contact Martin Russell on martin.russell@sueryder.org or 01733 225 900.

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice visit: sueryder.org/thorpehall.