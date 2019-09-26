Stamford Georgian Festival: All you need to know

Stamford’s historic streets will come alive with colour and spectacle this weekend as the Georgian Festival takes over the town.

Celebrating a Georgian age of ‘Wonder and Invention’, the festival promises costumed splendour, themed markets, talks, music and street theatre – with many events free to attend. A family friendly street spectacular starting at 7pm on Saturday night will be an unmissable highlight with a beautiful parade of lanterns, many carried by the children who made them. There will be live circus performances along the way, historic projection mapping of an animated fantasy illumination onto Browne’s Hospital’s medieval walls, period music and some surprises on the night! Festival organiser South Kesteven District Council promises great entertainment throughout the event. The programme is inspired by captivating stories of Stamford’s past, including tethered balloon rides reliving a pioneering flight from English balloonist Charles Green from Stamford gasworks in 1825 and an appearance from the period’s greatest tragedienne Sarah Siddons at Stamford Theatre in 1779. Anyone booking to see ‘Mrs Siddons’ Dressing Room’ is assured of an unforgettable, up front and personal experience, penned by Stamford writer Hilary Spiers. Festival keynote speaker is Andrew Graham-Dixon, art critic, writer and TV presenter, delivering ‘Georgian Art’, and ‘A Celebration of Jane Austen’ features acclaimed actors Robert Powell and Susan Jameson. Medieval almshouses at Browne’s Hospital will open their doors for tours, The Town Hall is showcasing its heritage and Stamford’s beautiful Riverside Meadows area will be a hive of activity on Saturday and Sunday from 10am right through to late afternoon. Highwaymen and hangmen will be adding to the Georgian spectacle, with a Regency dance demo and a festival-first picnic on Sunday following a special Promenade through town. For full festival programme and tickets www.stamfordgeorgianfestival.co.uk