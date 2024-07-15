Share your memories of Eye village at special event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community arts group Peterborough Presents is creating a new lantern parade and heritage trail, which connect local residents to Eye’s history – and needs your help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday (July 20) it will be holding a Memories of Eye Café and Lantern Making workshop at The Leeds Hall in Eye, from 11am-3pm, and wants local people to go along and share their memories of the village.

The parade and trail will look to celebrate the unique working-class industrial and farming heritage through the stories and voices of those that lived and worked in the brick works and on the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To do this it needs people’s stories and memories, and Peterborough Presents would love to connect with any ex-employees or their families of Northam Brickworks, which was on Eye Green.

Share your memories of Eye at a workshop on July 20

Or anyone that has worked in the farming or other industries in the village.

The café will feature images from the village’s history on tables and a small exhibition that includes objects from Eye’s working past.

You can add to this temporary ‘people’s museum’ by taking along any photos, archives or treasures about the recent history of Eye that you would like to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Mortlock, the London Brick Company Archivist, will have a special display about the Eye Northam Brickworks. He is also happy to answer any questions about brick making and the London Brick sites that were such an important part of Peterborough’s history.

The Brickworks in the 1920s

Volunteers and staff from Peterborough Presents are available to chat to people and collect their memories. All memories, photos and archives shared will feed into the lantern parade and a heritage trail that will be go up in the village in November.

Alternatively, you can make a lantern while you talk to the wonderful team behind the parade, Light Whale International. They will be there to help you create a lantern parade and are keen to hear people’s memories too. Anyone can participate in the lantern making and you do not need to take anything.

If you make a lantern then you can have something special for home or you can take it along to the parade in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely Mills, Community Producer for Peterborough Presents and Eye says: “In the past months, we have learned so much about Eye and its working history and people, and how they worked hard together, looked after each other and managed to have lots of fun too.

Northam Star football team from the 1950s.

"Whether it was dances at the social club, or building giant elephants to raise money for charity. I am looking forward to finding out more at the next memories of Eye cafe.”

All materials will be provided for the lantern making. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be free tea, coffee and biscuits from 11am- 3pm. You can also go along if you just want to meet others for a chat, just drop in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, call or text Keely Mills on 07436 031383 or email her at: [email protected]

This is part of Digging Down, Building Up, a programme funded by Historic England’s Everyday Heritage grant programme, celebrating working class histories