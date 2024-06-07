Scream if you want to go faster: Cherry Fair arrives at Peterborough Embankment

The sights, sounds and smells of a British fairground arrived in Peterborough last night as the Cherry Fair opened for business.

Scores of families headed to the Embankment for the opening night, with some of the bigger rides drawing the biggest crowds.

However, traditional attractions, such as the dodgems, remained as popular as ever.

This week, the fair will run until Sunday, and it will open again on Thursday (June 13) and run until Sunday (June 16).

It will be open from 6pm until 10pm on weeknights, and from 2pm until 10pm on weekends.

Thursday night will be ‘cheap nights’ with all rides costing just £1.50 per person.

