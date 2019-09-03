Science fun at Queensgate thanks to pop-up lab

Have your say

Families will be able to carry out experiments at Queensgate thanks to a pop-up lab opening up at the shopping centre.

LifeLab will launch a programme of events on Friday, September 27 and the Saturday, transforming part of the centre into a ‘discovery zone’.

Family-friendly activities will include experiments and storytelling.

There will also be an evening programme of comedy, conversation and performance at the Key Theatre near the Embankment.

LifeLab said its overall aim is to connect communities across Cambridgeshire with exciting life science and innovation.

Dr Kenneth Skeldon, LifeLab lead from Wellcome Genome Campus Public Engagement, said: “Last year LifeLab was a big success in Peterborough and Cambridge, with over 3,500 people coming together with 160 scientists, technicians and software developers across 50 different activities and events.

“It’s great to be back and we’re doubly delighted to be expanding our 2019 programme into Ely as well.”

LifeLab is led by Wellcome Genome Campus Public Engagement and brings together five of the region’s leading life science research organisations: the Wellcome Sanger Institute, EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), the Babraham Institute, the University of Cambridge and the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology.

LifeLab is part of the European Researchers’ Night, an annual celebration of research that takes place in 371 cities across Europe in September. The initiative is supported by the European Commission’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie funding programme.

The full programme of events in Peterborough is available at www.camlifelab.co.uk.

Most events are drop in but some require advanced booking and/or paid entry on the door.