Prizes worth £5,000 on offer as Queensgate kicks off Christmas celebrations

Shoppers will be able to win prizes worth a total of £5,000 when Queensgate launches its Christmas celebrations.

The shopping centre gears up for the festive period on Saturday, November 16, with one of the highlights being the Generation Game which will be played five times throughout the day.

Prizes up for grabs include:

. Dyson hair dryer

. Nespresso machine

. Apple iPad Air

. Apple iWatch

. John Lewis & Partners beauty advent calendar

. Harry Potter Hogwarts Lego kit

. Google Home Mini

. X-Box One with games

. Hotel Chocolat goodies

. Pictionary-air

. Champneys advent calendar

. Yankee candle advent

. Disney soft toys.

People will be picked at random to take part – just collect a free raffle ticket from one of the Christmas characters roaming the centre to be in with a chance to play.

Queensgate’s Festive Fiesta 2019 kicks off at 10am with the shopping centre getting into the Christmas spirit with mince pies, mistletoe, candy canes, carols and twinkling lights.

There will be everything from dancing bellboys, nutcracker ballerinas and musical drummers to mischievous elves, the hilarious Ugly Sisters and Rudolph’s reindeer buddies.

And of course Santa’s grotto will make its return to Central Square, where the big man himself will be ready to find out what is on those all-important wish lists.

“The excitement is building and this is going to be the best Festive Fiesta Peterborough has ever seen,” said Rebecca Keefe, marketing manager at Queensgate.

“We’ve been doing our shopping for the Generation Game and the prizes are out of this world. You’ve got to be in it to win it, so come along on the day and get involved!”

To find out more about the Festive Fiesta, lights switch on, Christmas opening hours and grotto details, visit http://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/.