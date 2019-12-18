Peterborough’s Planet Ice to open its rink for Christmas Day skating

This Christmas, people in Peterborough can head to Planet Ice in Mallard Road, Bretton, to show their support for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Big and small kids alike can enjoy a medley of Christmas tunes on the ice from 10am to noon on Wednesday, December 25.

All ticket sales will go to the MS Society’s biggest ever appeal, the Stop MS Appeal, which needs to raise more than £100 million over 10 years to find treatments for everyone with MS.

Heath Rhodes, chief operations officer at Planet Ice, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors on Christmas Day to support the MS Society’s Stop MS Appeal. We not only want to raise funds for the chronic condition but also raise much-needed awareness.”

More than 100,000 people live with MS in the UK, with a further one in four likely to know someone affected. MS damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

Nick Moberly, chief executive at the MS Society, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Planet Ice for kicking off our partnership with such a festive, yet important, fundraiser. Over 100,000 people live with MS in the UK and the funds raised from events like this could truly change what it means to live with the condition, while also helping us to Stop MS sooner.”

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit: https://iceaccount.co.uk/new-promotions/planet-ice/home?promotion=day.