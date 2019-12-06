Peterborough’s New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 5 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

Christmas still on the way, it’s hard to really think about New Year’s Eve.

However, things book up fast at this time of year, so it’s important to get a plan in place early if you want to send 2019 off with a bang.

The Met Lounge will look to continue its reputation as one of Peterborough's greatest music bars this New Year's Eve. Picture: The Met Lounge

Peterborough has all kinds of events lined up for New Year’s Eve 2019, from traditional affairs to more offbeat takes.

Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something to suit you come 31 December.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, SAMM’s

(29 Bridge Street, Peterborough, PE1 1HJ)

Velocity are one of Peterborough’s most beloved local bands, known for their high-energy live shows and decade-spanning repertoire. This New Year’s Eve, the power trio will be tearing it up at SAMM’s to send off 2019 in style.

SAMM’s prides itself on being the live music bar in Peterborough, so it’s sure to be in its element come New Year’s Eve night.

It also takes a lot of pride in its nine draught lines, offering everything from smooth milk stouts to rhubarb ciders – meaning everyone will find the perfect drink to raise in celebration when it’s time for the big countdown.

£5 per person, 8pm until 4am. Full details on SAMM’s website.

Prevost’s New Year’s Celebration

(20 Priestgate, Peterborough PE1 1JA)

What was the best thing you ate in 2019?

If you’re looking for a new contender right at the last minute, Prevost’s New Year dinner could be just the thing.

Using local ingredients to create the most delicious dishes possible, Prevost has gained a reputation for producing some of the finest food in Peterborough.

The acclaimed restaurant will be offering up their nine-course tasting menu so that you can spend the final hours of 2019 sampling some of the finest food in town.

Of course, this is a party, so there will be live music to dance the year away with. If you can tear yourself away from the dinner table, that is.

£125 per person, serving from 7pm. Full details on the Prevost website.

New Year’s Eve with The Contacts, The Brewery Tap

(80 Westgate, Peterborough PE1 2AA)

If hair-whipping rock’n’roll is not really your thing, maybe you would prefer to welcome in the New Year to the smooth sounds of Motown and Soul?

If so, The Brewery Tap’s New Year’s Eve party might be just the thing for you.

They’ll have The Contacts rolling out all the hits from years gone by in their own trademark style.

While you enjoy the music, you’ll be able to chow down on the lavish Thai banquet which The Brewery Tap will be laying out. As the hours tick down, the DJ will then take over to guide everybody into a Happy New Year.

£35 per person, doors at 7pm. Full information at The Brewery Tap website.

New Year’s Eve at The Met Lounge

(59C Bridge St, Peterborough PE1 1HA)

As well as being the start of a brand new year, this 31 December is also the Met Lounge’s 21st birthday – so a celebration of some serious scale is in order!

For two decades, The Met Lounge has prided itself on providing the best Alternative New Year’s Eve night in town, and that’s definitely not about to change now.

Whether your ideal party involves Metal, Punk, Dance or Indie Rock, they’ve got you covered, so you can jam your way into 2020 with a sweet soundtrack.

If you want to really commit to the party vibes, you can even dress up – anyone who turns up in costume gets £5 worth of free drink!

£6 per person, 9pm until 1.30am. Full details on The Met Lounge’s Facebook page.

New Year’s Eve at The Bull Hotel

(Westgate, Peterborough PE1 1RB)

Enjoy an elegant New Year's Eve at Peterborough's esteemed Bull Hotel.

Those staying over can spend the day lounging in the hotel's first class facilities, making sure they are refreshed and ready to go ahead of the big night.

Once you've made yourself suitably glamorous, indulge in the sumptuous dinner served up by the hotel's top chefs. After that, it's on to the floor to dance away those few remaning hours that stand between you and 2020.

Then, when the time is finally at hand, take you champagne (or perhaps a whisky?) in hand and begin the countdown - then raise a toast to the brand New Year!

£150 per person, further details at The Bull Hotel's website.