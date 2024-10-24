Peterborough Museum's night of horror, candlelit tours and ghost stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Museum is reputedly one of the city's most haunted buildings…. so do you dare to step inside this Halloween season for spooky ghost walks, tours and stories?

​The Priesgate attraction has a series of events lined up for you over the course of the next week or two.

HORROR NIGHT

October 26 Prepare to be entertained, enthralled and downright scared by a night in the most haunted building in Peterborough.

Get ready for Halloween activities at Peterborough Museum

But you've been warned, you might see some of the stories come to life in front of you. Horror Night is one of the scariest events this Halloween season - not recommended for under 14s. Tours start every half hour from 6:30pm-9pm. Tickets: £10 per person (Duration: 50 mins)

GHOST STORIES with Richard Spaul

October 27, 7.30pm Experience a spine-chilling Halloween like never before! Join this intimate evening of Ghost Stories, where actor Richard Spaul will captivate you with supernatural tales in a solo performance that delves deep into the eerie stories from Ancient Greece to the present day.

Duration: 1 hr, 20 mins. £25 per person (Includes light refreshments after the event)

CANDLELIT GHOST TOUR (Age 14+)

October 25 at 7:30pm & 8pm; October 30 at 7:30pm & 8pm; October 31 at 7:30pm Dare you spend the evening by candlelight at a tour of the most haunted building in Peterborough? Join a costumed guide to hear some ghostly stories about the people who have lived and died in the corridors and galleries of the Museum.

HALLOWEEN GHOST WALK (Age 8+)

October 25 at 7:30pm; October 30 at 7:30pm; October 31 at 7:30pm & 8pm This Halloween, join a costumed guide to discover the eerie secrets of Peterborough’s most spooky locations on this city walking tour. Listen closely to the city’s more morbid tales and keep an eye out for any ghastly apparitions who may appear as they hear their stories told…

AN EVENING AT THE PRIESTGATE VAULTS (Age 8+)

From October 25 until November 1 Explore the museum’s 500 year old cellars with a special guide as ghosts from the past tell their stories. Venture down under the museum building and see the original features such as the remains of the Tudor house which once stood here, but they also have a sinister side...

PRIESTGATE VAULTS DAYTIME TOUR

From October 28-November 2

Explore layers of history rarely seen by the public and hear the stories of the people who once lived and worked within the building. Brought to life through projections and characters from this buildings history, a tour of the vaults will take you through from the grand home of a wealthy Tudor family, to the city's first infirmary.

Not all tales are for the faint of heart however, as you hear a selection of stories from one of Peterborough’s most haunted buildings.

For full details and to book for any of the events go to www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events