Peterborough Lido has been forced to close due to an issue.

The swimming pool has had to close due to an “issue in the plant room” according to operators Vivacity.

Vivacity has gone on to say: “We are working to rectify the problem as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Lido has been closed since Sunday (July 7).

It opened for its 2024 season on Good Friday.