Peterborough lap dancing club Angels to re-open after £250k refurb

Peterborough lap dancing club Angels is to re-open after a £250,000 refurbishment.

The club in Brook Street has been closed during the works but will re-open at 10pm this evening (Thursday).

Manager David Keetley said: “Angels in Brook Street re-opens tonight after a £250,000 refurbishment. The lap dancing venue that opened in 2005 has had a full makeover and is looking forward to welcoming back customers old and new.

“While the layout of Angels hasn’t changed, the whole appearance has. The gents toilets has been totally refitted, there’s a new bar layout, new furniture, carpet and a totally fresh look to the venue. I’m sure our customers will enjoy the improvements we’ve made.”

Angels recently received a new Sexual Entertainment Venue licence from Peterborough City Council after inadvertently letting its last one lapse.