Peterborough Easter Holidays: UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ferry Meadows
Youngsters will be jumping for joy during the Easter Holidays – as the UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course arrives in the city.
‘The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park’ will be located at Ferry Meadows throughout the school break, offering families the chance to test themselves on the 300m long course.
Along with the main course, there will also be an inflatable play area, and a space themed zone for younger children.
The fun park will be located at Ferry Meadows from April 5 until April 20, and will cost £12 for people aged over 5, and £5 for children aged 2-4.
No booking is required.
Sessions will run from 10.30am until 1.30pm, and 2pm until 5.30pm.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556165074636