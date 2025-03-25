Peterborough Easter Holidays: UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ferry Meadows

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

‘The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park’ will arrive at Nene Park on April 5

Youngsters will be jumping for joy during the Easter Holidays – as the UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course arrives in the city.

‘The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park’ will be located at Ferry Meadows throughout the school break, offering families the chance to test themselves on the 300m long course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with the main course, there will also be an inflatable play area, and a space themed zone for younger children.

The inflatable fun park will arrive in Peterborough in time for the Easter Holidays (image is not of the Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park)placeholder image
The inflatable fun park will arrive in Peterborough in time for the Easter Holidays (image is not of the Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park)

The fun park will be located at Ferry Meadows from April 5 until April 20, and will cost £12 for people aged over 5, and £5 for children aged 2-4.

No booking is required.

Sessions will run from 10.30am until 1.30pm, and 2pm until 5.30pm.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556165074636

Related topics:Ferry MeadowsYoungstersNene Park
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice