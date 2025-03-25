‘The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park’ will arrive at Nene Park on April 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters will be jumping for joy during the Easter Holidays – as the UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course arrives in the city.

‘The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park’ will be located at Ferry Meadows throughout the school break, offering families the chance to test themselves on the 300m long course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the main course, there will also be an inflatable play area, and a space themed zone for younger children.

The inflatable fun park will arrive in Peterborough in time for the Easter Holidays (image is not of the Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park)

The fun park will be located at Ferry Meadows from April 5 until April 20, and will cost £12 for people aged over 5, and £5 for children aged 2-4.

No booking is required.

Sessions will run from 10.30am until 1.30pm, and 2pm until 5.30pm.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556165074636