Peterborough Christmas lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season officially kicks off in Peterborough this month with the popular Christmas light switch-on

The switch-on will see the city centre illuminated with thousands of cheerful lights signalling the countdown to Christmas Day.

A real Christmas tree will return to Peterborough's high street for the first ime since 2014

Here’s everything you need to know about Peterborough’s big Christmas light switch-on.

When is the Christmas lights switch on?

The lighting up of the city centre will take place on Friday, November 15.

The switch-on celebrations takes place at the Peace Gardens Stage and will run from 3pm to 8pm.

The lights themselves will be turned on at 7pm.

What to expect?

The light switch-on will see the return of a traditional Christmas tree for the first time in five years.

There will be performances by multi-award-winning Cambridge band 4th Labyrinth, the Urban Dance Academy, Peterborough Cathedral Choir led by Tansy Castledine, Peterborough Voices led by Will Prideaux, Lucy’s Pop Choir and panto stars from the Cresset, Key and New Theatres will put on a show.

Who is switching the lights on?

Father Christmas will kindly take time out from his busy festive preparations to switch on the lights along with city Mayor Councillor Gul Nawaz and Peterborough City Council Leader Councillor John Holdich.

The switch-on will be followed by a burst of fireworks to light up the night sky.