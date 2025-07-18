Opening of Bretton Water Park in Peterborough delayed over failed bacteria tests

The opening of Bretton Water Park in Peterborough this summer has been delayed.

The park was due to open to residents on Tuesday July 22 but will no longer be able to open on this date due to failed bacteriological water tests.

The water has since been re-tested but the council is awaiting for the results of these tests before then can confirm a new opening date.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The original plan was to open on Tuesday 22 July but due to failed bacteriological water tests this has caused a delay and are waiting on the current bacteriological water test results before we can confirm an opening date.

"We appreciate this is not an ideal situation and can only apologies for this, we have been challenging and chasing the operator through this period.

"We will update as soon as we have more information to share on Bretton Splash Park.

“The splash park will be open between 10am and 4pm, Mondays will remain closed for maintenance and any works required.”