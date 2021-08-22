Open house and garden at Peterborough Buddhist centre

All are invited on Saturday, August 28, from 12noon until 4pm, where they can enjoy a free 30-minute taster meditation in peaceful and relaxing surroundings. There will also be a free talk “Introduction to Buddhism” with Western Buddhist nun Kelsang Malaya.

It is an opportunity to sit and relax in the lovely garden and enjoy some light refreshments, chat about meditation and find out about classes and courses. You can also take a look around the beautiful shrine room and discover what life is like in a Buddhist community.