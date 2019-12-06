New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 5 of the best parties and events in Peterborough to welcome in the New Year

It’s important to get a plan in place early if you want to send 2019 off with a bang.

Peterborough has all kinds of events lined up for New Year’s Eve 2019, from traditional affairs to more offbeat takes.

The Met Lounge will look to continue its reputation as one of Peterborough's greatest music bars this New Year's Eve. Picture: The Met Lounge

Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something to suit you come 31 December.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, SAMM’s

(29 Bridge Street, Peterborough, PE1 1HJ)

Velocity are one of Peterborough’s most beloved local bands, known for their high-energy live shows and decade-spanning repertoire. This New Year’s Eve, the power trio will be tearing it up at SAMM’s to send off 2019 in style.

SAMM’s prides itself on being the live music bar in Peterborough, so it’s sure to be in its element come New Year’s Eve night.

It also takes a lot of pride in its nine draught lines, offering everything from smooth milk stouts to rhubarb ciders – meaning everyone will find the perfect drink to raise a toast when it’s time for the big countdown.

8pm to 4am; tickets £5; more details on SAMM’s website.

New Year’s Eve with The Contacts, The Brewery Tap

(80 Westgate, Peterborough PE1 2AA)

If hair-whipping rock’n’roll is not really your thing, maybe you would prefer to welcome in the New Year to the smooth sounds of Motown and Soul?

If so, The Brewery Tap’s New Year’s Eve party might be just the thing for you.

They’ll have The Contacts rolling out all the hits from years gone by in their own trademark style.

While you enjoy the music, you’ll be able to chow down on a lavish Thai banquet The Brewery Tap will be laying out. As the hours tick down, the DJ will then take over to guide everybody into a Happy New Year.

From 7pm; tickets from £15 on The Brewery Tap website.

New Year’s Eve at The Met Lounge

(59C Bridge St, Peterborough PE1 1HA)

For two decades, The Met Lounge has prided itself on providing the best Alternative New Year’s Eve night in town.

Whether your ideal party involves Metal, Punk, Dance or Indie, they’ve got you covered, so you can jam your way into 2020 with a sweet soundtrack.

If you want to really commit to the party vibes, you can even dress up – anyone who turns up in costume gets £5 worth of free drink.

9pm to 1.30am; tickets £6; find out more on The Met Lounge’s Facebook page.

New Year’s Eve at The Bull Hotel

(Westgate, Peterborough PE1 1RB)

Enjoy an elegant New Year's Eve at Peterborough's esteemed Bull Hotel.

If you're staying over, you can spend the day lounging in the hotel's first class facilities before indulging in a sumptuous dinner served up by the hotel's top chefs. After that, it's onto the floor to dance away those few remaining hours that stand between you and 2020, before raising a toast to the new year.

£150 per person, further details at The Bull Hotel's website.

New Year's Eve Meal, Meditation and Candlelit Tara Chanting

(Drolma Buddhist Centre, 260 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3PG)

If you're tired of late nights and alcohol by the time New Year rolls around, why not try something more wholesome this year?

Drolma Buddhist centre is offering a special take on a New Year's Eve party with a home-cooked, three-course vegetarian meal and relaxing meditation guided by resident teacher Kelsang Rak-ma.

You can then welcome in 2020 with Tara chanting by candlelight.

From 7.15pm; tickets £22 on Eventbrite