New Winter Light Spectacular at Nene Valley Railway will make it a Christmas and New Year to remember

This winter Nene Valley Railway will bring customers a brand new experience… a 60 minute Winter Light Spectacular!

Arriving at Wansford, ticket holders will gather on the platform for the big reveal. Then once on board the heated carriages they will find their allocated seats, sit back and enjoy a magical train ride, viewing the beautiful light displays between Wansford and Overton Station while a musical accompaniment adds to the spectacle.

Nene Valley Railway's Winter Lights Spectacular

There will be a short interval as the train changes ends at Peterborough before the magical journey home to Wansford.

The turntable café will be open until the train’s departure, offering a selection of hot and hearty snacks.

Customers should note Santa will not feature at the event, but Nene Valley Railway will continue to run its Santa steam experience.

The train rides begin in November and run through December and into January, including New Year's Eve.

The Winter Lights Spectacular at Nene Valley Railway

Tickets are £18 for adults, £14 for children aged two to 15, while under 2s on the lap go free.