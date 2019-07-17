Meet the Sing For Life women fundraising for Peterborough hospice

The Sing for Life 2019 women made their debut performance at Stamford Arts Centre at the weekend as part of Peterborough Voices’ Summer Concert, but will take centre stage at The Cresset this Saturday (20th) for a gala charity event supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

They’re looking forward to showing friends, family and supporters what they can do, as well as raising money for the much–loved local charity.

Over 90 specially recruited women from across the city and beyond have participated in Sing for Life 2019, a 10-week pop-up project organised by award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices, which aims to make singing inclusive and accessible to all women regardless of age, social background or previous experience.

Directed by William Prideaux, the popular project grows year on year and once again has been inundated with singers, attracting women from as far afield as Uppingham, Stamford, Spalding, Bourne, March, and Huntingdon, most of them with no previous singing experience whatsoever, and each with their own personal reason for getting involved.

Kirsty Clark says: “For as long as I can remember, I have loved singing, but never to an audience. When I saw the adverts for Sing for Life, I decided to face my fears and sign up. It was a no-brainer for me, to be able to do something I love and raise money for such a great cause at the same time. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is a fantastic charity, and to know that we are helping such an amazing cause makes me want to do everything I can to make it a success”

Thorpe Hall Hospice community fundraiser Nilesh Patel added: “We’re really delighted that, once again, Sing for Life is supporting us in this way. It costs us £9,000 a day to provide care to people in our local community.”

Sing for Life 2019 tickets at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk or 01733 265705.