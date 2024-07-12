Giant squid 'devours' Peterborough Cathedral Norman arch ahead of Monsters of the Sea exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exhibition opens on Monday

Workers and shoppers were given a bit of a shock in the city centre today – when a Giant Squid ‘devoured’ the iconic Norman Arch at Peterborough Cathedral.

The colourful squid appeared today to promote the Monsters of the Sea exhibition, which opens on Monday.

The captivating exhibition will feature 16 life-size animatronic sea creatures spanning from prehistoric eras to modern times, offering visitors an exciting journey

The 'Squid' appeared today

through the depths of marine history.

The exhibition promises an immersive experience, transporting visitors into the awe-inspiring world of the ocean's most legendary inhabitants. From the smallest to the largest, each creature will be meticulously crafted the finest detail, and breathed into life using animatronics.

A dynamic schedule of marine-themed events will run alongside the exhibition, offering visitors a wealth of opportunities to delve deeper into the wonders of the sea. From guest lectures to family-friendly workshops, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Dean of Peterborough Chris Dalliston with the giant squid

Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, said: "We are thrilled to welcome visitors to Peterborough Cathedral as we unveil our exciting new summer exhibition, 'Monsters of the Sea.' This captivating showcase promises to transport audiences through the wonders of marine history, fostering a deeper appreciation for the incredible diversity of ocean life. We invite guests to join us in exploring this extraordinary world and to be inspired by the majesty of creation.”

The exhibition will be running at the Cathedral from Monday until September 1.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £6 for children (aged 3-17) and a family ticket costs £30.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/summerexhibition24.aspx