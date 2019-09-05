Free Cook and Eat sessions at Peterborough community centre

Have your say

Free Cook and Eat sessions are being offered at a community centre in Peterborough.

Families First is offering the sessions from Monday, September 16.

They will be held from 10am to noon at the South Bretton Community Centre, Tyesdale, Bretton, PE3 9XZ.

The entrance is next door to the shop.

Families First said: “Pop along and find out about the tasty meals you can cook and enjoy. Parents or carers and their under-fives are welcome too.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.facebook.com/familiesfirstpeterborough.