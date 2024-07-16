Forterra unearths Peterborough’s historic landscape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading building products manufacturer, Forterra marks the Festival of Archaeology with a look back on its contribution towards protecting some of England’s historic riches, having been involved in excavating Peterborough’s most significant archaeological finds.

The Council for British Archaeology (CBA)’s Festival of Archaeology is the UK's biggest annual celebration of archaeology, held between the 13th and 28th of July.

As part of its Community Fund projects and commitment to protecting natural habitats, Forterra has donated to several causes that have helped protect historic and natural sites.

Most recently, it aided the discovery and documenting of Must Farm, an incredibly well-preserved bronze age settlement. Located between modern-day Peterborough and Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, buildings and items indicating pre-historic domestic activities were uncovered. In 2023, Forterra funded the refurbishment of the exhibition space at Flag Fen Archaeology Park and in 2022 donated funds to Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery for a new display case to house the Plesiosaur it helped unearth in 2016 close to Forterra’s Kings Dyke clay quarry in Peterborough.

Plesiosaur exhibit

The museum display case was purpose-built to display the rare find of the 165-million-year-old Plesiosaur skeleton, excavated from the company’s Must Farm quarry back in June 2016, and Forterra’s funding enabled the creation of the accompanying information panels.

The Plesiosaur, a long-necked marine reptile, was excavated by Peterborough Museum staff and volunteers. Following the initial discovery, Forterra generously assisted with the excavation of the Plesiosaur which was found to be almost complete.

Forterra donated the Plesiosaur to Peterborough Museum where it has been part of the museum’s Jurassic marine reptile collection. The museum currently has some of its fossils and replica Plesiosaur displays at Peterborough Cathedral as part of the summer exhibition Monsters of the Sea which runs from 15th July to 1st September 2024.

Glenys Wass, Heritage Collections and Museum Exhibitions Manager at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery said “It’s so rare to come across near complete fossils. The discovery of these impressive creatures means we get a clearer picture of what they looked like and how they inhabited the earth and oceans. We are grateful to Forterra’s ongoing support, and it’s been fantastic to be able display the Plesiosaur and share this wonderful specimen and story with our visitors.”

Flag Fen Archaeology Park new display case and boards

Flag Fen Archaeology Park is located at the heart of the internationally significant Flag Fen basin. This preserved microcosm of prehistoric landscape in the fens, located on the outskirts of Peterborough and Whittlesey offers a rare opportunity for local communities to have a peek into the past and explore a sanctuary for wildlife right on their doorstep.

Forterra also aided Whittlesey’s Flag Fen Archaeology Park with the purchase of interpretation materials and a new display case to exhibit Ichthyosaur and Plesiosaur fossils found in the local area.

The new displays are part of the Park’s bigger project to create a Jurassic gallery where visitors can learn more about Flag Fen's Jurassic and Ice Age past, including how fossils are created and what they tell us about the prehistoric landscape.

The Must Farm Bronze age settlement, also part of the prehistoric watercourse inside the Flag Fen basin, is the latest discovery Forterra has been involved in, working closely with the National Heritage Protection Commissions Programme since it commenced in 2015.

Forterra - Must Farm, household items

They uncovered the remains of 200 wooden artefacts, over 150 fibre and textile items, 128 pottery vessels and more than 90 pieces of metalwork, which were removed for recording and analysis and to decide on the future preservation of the site.

These finds were discovered with Forterra's continued support in helping preserve and make local prehistory accessible. An exhibit showcasing some of the finds can currently be viewed at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until the 28th of September.

Tim Darling, Forterra’s Head of Land and Mineral Resources said “It’s amazing the amount of history we have been able to uncover and help preserve over the past few years. The juxtaposition of bronze age discoveries positioned only metres from our deep Oxford Clay quarry and the busy A605 road has been incredible to see and a privilege to support. Forterra feel truly honoured to have supported the latest chapter of Must Farm and hope our actions to support the protection of these important finds will enable others to appreciate the rich history around us for years to come.”

For more information on Forterra and its community engagements visit: www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/.