Festival with a vintage flavour to take over Oundle

Oundle is bracing itself for a whirlwind of vintage excitement this Saturday.

The new one-day Oundle Vintage Festival is a fund-raisier organised by Oundle Business Association which aims to provide a five figure sum to help fix the broken Town Clock and bells that sit within St Peter’s church. The famous church spire is the tallest in Northamptonshire at 210ft, however the once impressive clock on it has stopped working and the bells within the tower no longer ring out.

As such, a dedicated group of volunteers from the local business community have come together to raise the funds to repair it.

With three of the main central streets of Oundle closed off for the day, the usual trundle of passing traffic will be replaced with displays of fired up steam engines, vintage tractors, classic cars, vintage busses, historical exhibitions, afternoon teas, classic bicycles, a mini-railway with ride-on scale model trains, an antiques & vintage goods market, and a sizable old style fairground including a 50ft high helter skelter

In addition to the varied displays and goings on dispersed about the town, festival goers will be able to head to the Festival Stage located in the Market Place where throughout the day live acts will entertain with vintage inspired sights and sounds.

The performance area will be surrounded by an artisan food court and local shops will be open.

“Oundle will have seen nothing like this before set within the historic streets. There really will be something for everyone young or old, plus entry and parking are totally free” said Philip Amps, one of the organisers

“With the town set to be awash with vintage sounds, colour and activities, we encourage visitors to come over to Oundle and get in to the spirit - vintage dress is optional.”