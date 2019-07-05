Festival to put Lagtoft on the map

Langtoft Sports Pavillion will be rocking on July 13 when the first Langtoft Festival explodes into life.

It is hoped the ticketed event – featuring a marquee with two stages of live music and a bar, as well as fun, food and family entertainment – will put the village on the map.

Langtoft Festival takes place this month

It is the brainchild of retired accountant Liz Jarman, who felt Langtoft was getting left behind.

Fellow organising committee member Jeannette Pearson said: “ It all started when Liz felt there was a lot going on in the area but just not in our village.

“We came up with the idea of a festival – there has been nothing like that for at least 20 years – and it just got bigger and bigger.

“We really want it to be an event that all age groups can enjoy.

“There will be lots of entertainment for children - displays from the children’s football teams, tennis club and bowls club, plenty of food and drink including a prosecco bar and lots of live music.”

Bands confirmed on the live music stages include: W45, Pennyless, Porky Pig, Crowbone, ZEN, Filthy Contact, Cubans & Cognac, Ministry of Dance, Peterborough Highland Pipe Band, March to the Grave, Spalding Ukulele Orchestra, Black Hawk Down, Taiko Drummers and The DEPS.

The festival is a non-profit event run by the organising committee and volunteers, made possible by sponsorship from local companies and a generous grant from South Kesteven Council. Deputy leader Kelham Cooke will officially open the event, which runs from 10am to 11pm, with music from around 12.30pm.

“All the money we get in sponsorship is going into providing the village with something special,” added Jeannette.

“We will also be fundraising for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, this year’s nominated charity.”

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Liz Jarman by email: lizjarman@langtoftfestival.co.uk

Tickets (£5) are available from the One Stop Shop in Langtoft and online at www.langtoftfestival.co.uk