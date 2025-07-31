Dig into come summer fun at Burghley House

Summer Fun at Burghley House

Families looking for outdoor adventures and creative summer days out need look no further than Burghley House this summer holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burghley is rolling out a packed calendar of family-friendly activities and events - with something new to discover every time you visit until August 31.

At the heart of the summer’s offer is Cecil’s Summer Adventures - a playful seasonal theme that links together a series of drop-in activities, hands-on workshops, storytelling sessions and outdoor play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cecil the Mole leads the way, inviting young visitors to follow trails, crack codes and take on secret challenges in Hide & Secrets Adventure Play.

Families can have a go at Cecil’s Summer Mole Missions, spy- themed activity tasks hidden around the woodland play area, encouraging curious kids to sneak, scurry and listen like moles on a mission. Each visit offers something new, from creative nature crafts to drop-in activities including Cecil’s Storytime (8, 15, 22 August), which this year features an original tale: Cecil and the Case of the Missing Picnic.

Families can also take part in Cecil’s Craft Workshops, fun-filled sessions running on selected dates in August. With activities including Cecil’s Slime Lab, Cecil’s Dragonfly Designers and Cecil’s Clay Creations, these workshops are ideal for kids who love to make and create.

Hide & Secrets Adventure Play is open daily from 10am to 5pm, offering tree-top thrills, rope bridges, giant slides and sensory spaces designed for exploration and discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also pick up a Spymaster’s Guide booklet filled with activities and missions to extend the play even further.

Alongside the Cecil-themed fun, Burghley’s beautiful Sculpture Garden and grounds host a changing programme of Special Event Days, all included with any Admission Ticket.

Highlights include: Living History Display (2 & 3 August; Sounds of the 40s in the Gardens (9 & 10 August); Jazz in the Gardens (16 & 17 August) with the Stamford Stompers; Fine Food Market (23 - 25 August); Birds of Prey Day (25 August) .