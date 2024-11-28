Comedy, TV and theatre star Jason Manford reveals Peterborough stand-up date

The huge demand for tickets to see Jason Manford’s blockbuster live tour is good news for his fans in Peterborough.

The stand-up star has announced an additional 89 shows in 2025 – and will be bringing A Manford All Seasons to the Peterborough New Theatre on November 13 next year.

A Manford All Seasons is Jason’s latest comedy offering, showcasing his iconic “expert observational comedy” (The Guardian) which is already earning him standing ovations night after night. Jason is “blessed with the sort of laid-back charm and sharp turn of phrase you can’t manufacture” (Daily Telegraph) as well as a unique ability to connect with audiences, making him one of the nation’s favourite comedians.

Jason said: “I’m absolutely blown away by the response to this tour so far. I love touring and bringing some chuckles in these difficult times and so adding these dates means I can see even more of you all over the country”

Salford-born Jason Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career also spanning acting, presenting and singing on both stage and screen.

Before then you can see him in December on the BBC hosting a Christmas special of Have I Got Sport For You – a new spin-off of the hit satirical panel show Have I Got News For You.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 29th) at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com and JasonManford.com.