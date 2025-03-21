Blood Brothers in Peterborough: An iconic role for Vivienne

Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers is a record breaking piece of musical theatre that has stood the test of time after more than four decades in the West End and touring.

​Vivienne Carlyle takes on the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone when the production comes to Peterborough New Theatre for an eight show, five night run on Tuesday.

Viviene explains: “She’s very poor. Her husband leaves her and she’s left with seven children and then discovers she’s pregnant again. When she finds out she’s having twins, Mrs. Johnstone confides in her employer Mrs. Lyons, who is childless and who persuades her to give her one of the babies.

" Fast-forward to seven years later, the two boys end up meeting, and it’s about their story as well as their mothers and how their lives are intertwined even though they’re separated.

"They’re brought back together with tragic results, but it’s not just a heartbreaking show. There are huge comedy elements in it and you have adults playing kids, which also strikes the imagination of our younger audiences.”

What do you like about the character of Mrs. Johnstone?

“I love her strength and her resilience. No matter how hard life is for her and despite her feeling guilt for what she’s done, she still tries to do the best she can with as much grace as she can muster. In spite of everything that happens, she still rises up at the end. I love that and I think it’s a great message for us in life because that’s what we have to do. We’ve all had terrible things happen in our lives and it’s about how we deal with them, recover, move on and live the rest of our lives.”

What’s your history with the show and what’s it been like returning to it for the UK tour?

“I played Mrs. Lyons in 2006, when Maureen Nolan was playing Mrs. Johnstone and I was also her understudy so I got to play the lead for my first time back then. In 2007 and 2008 I played Mrs. Johnstone for the Scottish dates of the tour, then returned to the role in 2012 for nine months at the Phoenix Theatre in London. Being back in the show now is just amazing and hopefully I’m bringing new things to it. ”

What makes Mrs. Johnstone such an iconic musical theatre character?

“She starts out at around age 18, so you get to play this huge arc of a beautiful story and a beautiful journey. Life keeps throwing things at her and she keeps rising. She keeps getting knocked down again but she keeps going. ”

How’s the reaction been to the show from audiences on the tour so far?

“They laugh, they cry and they are very emotional at the end. It really touches people, a lot of whom come back to see it again. We get a lot of return visitors who have seen the show many times over the years.”

Blood Brothers premiered in 1983. Why do you think it has endured for all these years?

“I think the story is really unique and gripping, and the characters are very strongly drawn. No matter who you are - whether you’re in your teens, your 30s, your 70s or whatever stage in life you’re at – you’ll come and see the show and there’ll be some character in it that you can connect with.”