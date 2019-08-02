Beer festival, music and poker - the best nights out in Peterborough this week

Have your say

If you fancy a night out in Peterborough there is plenty happening over the next week.

Thursday August 1

Beer festival

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Ashes Beer Fest gets under way.

Friday August 2

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight, Frankly My Dear.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Children of the Revolution (pictured) plus beer festival.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Cubans and Cognac from 9pm playing 60s up to date covers. Free admission.

Burghley Club: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. From 9pm, free entry.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Travis Graham. 8.30pm

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: All That Jazz from 9pm to 2am playing the funkier side of jazz. Join Jim & Zed , crate digging to bring you something a little different – a jazzier, funkier style of sound.

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with Dj Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief – 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines and Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Saturday August 3

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Mighty and High plus beer festival.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Smarties (pictured) from 9pm. Top Northants covers band playing pop and rock. Free admission.

Burghley Club: ONE EYED CATS. From 9pm, free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Take 2 are performing, doors open 7pm.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Nite Owls. 8.30pm.

Palmers, Long Sutton: Kickback from 9pm. Popular covers band playing 60s up to date. Free admission.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Periodic are again bringing their unique blend of Melodic House and Techno from 10pm to 2am. Dancing shoes are a must!

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm, more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday August 4

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents Austin Gold (pictured) from 3pm – free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: It is raft race day - so there is a full day of music featuring Strellies (1pm-3pm), Leon (3pm - 5pm), Revolver (5pm - 7pm) and Sound Injectors (7pm to 9pm).

The Square, Market Deeping: It is raft face day so it’s Lazy Soul Sunday upstairs in Circles wine bar with tapas from 1pm. Then between 5pm and 9pm, sit back and enjoy the one and only Nicole Lawrence (pictured).

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Mizmerize from 3pm to 6pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Nicholas Martin is performing, doors open 7pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night, the area’s premier open mic night 6pm – late, free entry, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Jazz Dave Rance. The Rocking Chair Band 12.15pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday August 5

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Mark Bishop, from 7pm to 10pm, who plays the best in rock and pop from the past 50 years. From Elvis and The Beatles to modern artists including Jake Bugg and The Killers.

Event

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday August 6

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay –Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday August 7

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.