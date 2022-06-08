All you need to know about Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle race road closures this weekend

Residents, businesses and motorists are being warned about a series of road closures that will take place this weekend to allow the Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle event to take place safely.
Thousands of cyclists, of all ages and abilities are expected to take part in the event this weekend. A range of route lengths are in place for people to ride safely on roads with no traffic on them.
The Tour is based at The East of England Showground, with activities taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – although road closures are only in place on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday a number of roads on the 16.4km course around the showground will be closed between 9am and 8pm, with communities in Alwalton, Chesterton, Morborne, Folksworth and Washingley all being affected by the race.
On Sunday, a much larger event is taking place, with a 100 mile course in place. Competitors taking part in the Grand Fondo will have the chance to qualify for the amateur World Cycling Championships with a good performance.
Some road closures will be in place all day, while others will only be needed for a short amount of time.
As on Saturday some roads through Alwalton, Chesterton, Morborne, Folksworth and Washingley will be closed between 9am and 8pm.
Roads in other communities will be affected for varying amounts of time. Other than those above, villages to the west of the A1(M) will be restricted for the least time, with those further east closed for longer.
A map, included in this story, has been created showing when and where the road closures will be in place.
The Tour has caused controversy this year, with residents, politicians and businesses calling for a change in the route for future events after the same places have been hit by the closures for several years.
The race was first held in 2015, and was an annual event until it was last held in 2019.
Along with the road cycling events, there will be a range of activities taking place at the Showground over the weekend, including demonstrations, live music and specialist stalls.
For more information visit https://www.tourofcambridgeshire.com/