All you need to know about Stamford’s Georgian Festival

With less than three weeks to go until Stamford’s fourth Georgian Festival, tickets are selling fast for the four-day event (September 26-29).

Organiser South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) confirms that 2,500 tickets have been snapped up so far, with several events already sold out.

The ‘Full House’ signs have gone up for a costume ball, Burghley House organ recital, Jill Collinge’s guided walks, A Celebration of Jane Austen with Robert Powell and Susan Jameson, and tethered hot-air balloon rides. Many others are selling quickly.

This year’s festival celebrates the ‘Age of Wonder and Invention’, bringing to life Georgian England’s remarkable period of discovery and innovation.

The 2019 programme is inspired by some truly captivating stories of Stamford’s past including tethered hot-air balloon rides on the Meadows echoing a pioneering ascent from Stamford gas works in 1825 by the celebrated balloonist Charles Green.

With top class entertainers, themed markets, speakers, musicians and writers, street theatre and an unforgettable (and free) Saturday evening show-stopper, there will certainly be something for everyone.

SKDC’s deputy leader, Cllr Kelham Cooke, said: “We pride ourselves on our quality cultural offer and we can look forward to an amazing programme celebrating the rich heritage of Stamford and its people.”

Michael Cross, head of arts at SKDC, added: “We have been absolutely delighted to see the enthusiasm for our Georgian Festival. It’s going to be a great weekend but I would urge people to get tickets booked as events are filling up fast.”

For more information and tickets visit www.stamfordgeorgianfestival.co.uk