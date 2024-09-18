A weekend celebrating 60 years of Sacrewell Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Peterborough’s Sacrewell Farm has a weekend of fun, family-friendly activities and demonstrations that honour its rich history and community roots this month.

This milestone event will take place over the weekend of September 28 and 29, bringing together families, supporters, and past and present trustees for a memorable celebration.

The festivities will feature a variety of activities, including:

Nene Coppicing Weaving: A chance to learn the traditional art of coppicing weaving, using sustainable materials from the local area to create beautiful designs.

Sacrewell Farm in Thornaugh, near Peterborough will be celebrating its 60th anniversary

Leather Demonstrations: Watch skilled artisans demonstrate traditional leatherworking techniques, showcasing the craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.

Potato Painting: Unleash your creativity with a classic and quirky craft, fun for all ages.

Tractor Rides: Take a ride on the tractor to get a new perspective on the farm’s agricultural heritage and learn the story of food from field to fork.

Official Animal Village opening: Visit Sacrewell’s Animal Village, where children and adults alike can interact with friendly farm animals and learn about their care and importance in our local heritage.

A special trustees’ picnic will be held to honour the invaluable contributions of trustees, past and present.

For more details about the celebration visit www.sacrewell.org.uk