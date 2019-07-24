A jam-packed weekend of art and fun for the whole family in Peterborough

Peterborough’s Undercroft Weekender gets under way on Friday, promising a jam-packed event for the whole family with giants, a king, a bit of Shakespeare, some pigs and a game of rounders!

Put together by Eastern Angles Theatre Company and taking place on Silver Hill and in The Undercroft,the company’s theatre space at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, the Weekender will kick off with a brand-new play, There be Giants, written by Becky Owen-Smith and directed by Tom Fox.

Inspired by Hampton, Owen-Smith has reimagined what the area was like when dragons and giants roamed the land; the play will be performed throughout the weekend in an unusual dome structure which will be popping up on the green – so keep your eyes peeled.

Other events happening throughout the weekend include Garlic Puppet Theatre’s Three Little Pig Tails; Lamphouse Theatre’s Suitcase Shakespeare, the Vivacity sports team will be on hand with activities to get you racing, and Dromla will be providing the perfect antidote in the form of family mindfulness, plus film shorts, face-painting, arts and crafts and two creative workshops: UROCK family theatre and performance poetry with Charley Genever.

On Saturday, Peterborough Presents, The Book Bus and CSK Church will all be providing activities on Silver Hill. And there will be a special one-off performance from singer/songwriter Georgia Evans.

Korp, The Undercroft’s resident artist, has carefully curated no less than 25 graphic artists who will be onsite over the weekend, creating a live art installation which will be on display alongside Cut Spray and Pray, which is a single stencil art exhibition.

Picnics are actively encouraged and on Sunday there will be a Big Picnic with close-up magic from Ricky Locke.

Folk band Frumenty will be the festival house band, playing live on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the project, Eastern Angles are working with the local community to explore the question: ‘what does Hampton mean to me?’. If you are a group/school/care home who would like to be involved please contact alyson@easternangles.co.uk. Many events are free but some require a ticket. See easternangles.co.uk for more details.