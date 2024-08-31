A festival of family fun to take over Whittlesey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The streets of Whittlesey will be taken over by an exciting mix of musicians and attractions, as well as food and craft vendors that provide an abundance of fun, when the annual festival returns next month.

​Organised by volunteers, Whittlesey Festival been running since 2008 with a huge turnout of around 4,500 people each year. To ease the burden this year (September 8), locally based leading building products manufacturer Forterra has made a £1,000 donation.

The official opening will be overseen by the Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Alex Miscandlon, after which visitors can look forward to exciting acts from The Royal British Legion Band and Corp of Drums from Romford, The Louisiana Rhythm Kings Jazz Band, Tri-County Pipes and Drums, Jez'O Comedy magic show and many more activities in St Mary's Church and Church Yard Green along with around 150 pre-booked classic cars.

The Festival’s Averil Cosstick said: “We are very grateful that Forterra has made this donation. It makes such a difference when we have the means to put on as much as we can.

Scenes from last year's Whittlesey Festival

"We aim for all the families in the town to have a wonderful day out, and being able to provide them with an array of exciting festivities is such an important goal. This is one of the big events families can bring their children to over the year, so we stand as a vital part of the local community bringing relaxed fun and a festive atmosphere.”