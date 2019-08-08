20 acts at Peterborough charity fundraiser - and all the best places for a night out this week

Peterborough DJs The Original Dirty House Wives - Zoe Roberts and Helena Julia (pictured) - are staging a huge all-day fundraiser at The Solstice on Saturday.

With the plug being pulled on the Green Meadows Festival, which should have taken place this weekend, the girls have organised the ‘GM tribute- Teenage Cancer Trust Fundraiser Party’ at the Northminster Road venue from 12noon until 10pm.

The entertainment lined up looks like this:

STAGE 1- SolGarden:

Alessandro Vacca

Chris Wakeman

Dirty House Wives

James Emery

Kid Breaks

Periodic

Sean Johnson

STAGE 2- EDEN:

Adam Smith

Eclectic Ballroom (Jim)

Joe Younger

Oliver Player

Simon dB

Simon Dineen

STAGE 3- XL ARENA:

Bob Trenton Trio (blues trio)

Chris Watson & Laurette Evelyn (jazz soul duo)

Ingo Stahl (singer/song writer)

Janus Stark (punk rock)

@Jez Hellard & the Djukella Orchestra (folk)

Mad Hatters Daughter (Acoustic POP)

Satya (Alternate Punk)

The Lateisha Maria Band (modern day soul & RNB)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday August 9

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight, Ramshackle Serenade, purveyors of the best swingabilly locally!

The Crown, Lincoln Road: KICK BACK from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers and much more besides. Free admission.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Third Stone from the Sun.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Mike Shelby. 8.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Ultimate entertainment disco from 9pm. Free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday August 10

Live Music

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: The 11th annual Duckfest gets underway at 2pm (until late) . There is a beer festival with real ales and ciders plus a barbecue and live music from 3pm featuring 23 Reasons, Last Minute Brigade and DB5.

The Dragon, Werrington: Nicole Lawrence.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE NUGGETS from 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 60s’ tribute band. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE SIDEKICKS from 9pm. St Ives No1 covers band, playing Pop and Rock. Free admission.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: THE DEPS from 9pm. Female fronted Pop, Rock and a little Roll covers band. Free admission.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Dead Horse.

Spangler’s Country Music Club: At the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, see and hear the amazing DARREN BUSBY. All kinds of dancing, cheap bar, large car park, raffle, fresh rolls. More info Jennifer 01733688324 . Entry is £5.50 on the door, from 7.30pm-11.30pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday. Tonight, Cutting Loose.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Arc Nation from 9pm. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Off The Record from 8.30pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Tony G is performing, doors open 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Headkandi 20th Anniversary Tour. For the last 20 years one iconic dance brand has delivered the finest house music to dance floors around the world. Expect a night of pure Kandi magic with special guest DJs, performers and full Hed Kandi production including STONEBRIDGE, MARK DOYLE, AMANDA WILSON (LIVE PA) and SARAH SAX. The fun runs from 9pm to 4.30am and the dress code is Pure Kandi Style.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Karaoke Disco - a fun filled night of your singing.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday August 11

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents The Broadcasters (pictured) from 3pm – free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe, Cowgate: Enjoy a Lazy Sunday afternoon listening to Tommy Philpot from 3pm to 6pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Nigel Slater is performing, doors open 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday August 12

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Lisa Hammond from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday August 13

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday August 14

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Jazz night with Georgia Evans from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.