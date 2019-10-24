15 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

The Autumn Festival Weekend at Ferry Meadows offers so much to do in the great outdoors - plus there are plenty of fang-tastic Halloween inspired events to look forward to.

Autumn Festival Weekend

Carve a pumpkin at The Barn

Ferry Meadows, October 26/27

There is plenty to look forward to including a craft and gift fair, workshops, campfire cooking, lantern workshop and lantern walk, tree felling and wood splitting demonstrations, a climbing wall, storytelling and kids craft activities.

Full times and details at www. nenepark.org.uk

The Sensational 60s Show

Make a tealight at PE1 Retail Park Halloween workshops

The Cresset, October 27

A must-see 60s show which will transport you back to that magical decade. Five legendary names take to the stage - Mike Pender (Original voice of The Searchers); The Trems (All former members of The Tremeloes); The Fortunes;The Swinging Blue Jeans; and The Dakotas.

www.cresset.co.uk

The Magic Flute

Key Theatre, October 27

After 50 years of operatic productions and concerts in the area, Peterborough Opera are going all nostalgic this year, performing Mozart’s The Magic Flute – their first opera 50 years ago!

Mozart’s magical opera tells the story of a prince and a bird-catcher seeking true love and meaning, a queen seeking revenge for her daughter’s kidnapping, and a temple of priests and initiations.

Tickets at vicacity.org

The Lady Boys of Bangkok

Key Theatre, October 28

The Lady Boys of Bangkok, those dazzling Divas are back, coming of age celebrating being 21 with “The Greatest Show Girls Tour”. The glamour of Hollywood and the glitz of Las Vegas meet the beloved traditions of classic British music hall in a mesmerising spectacle.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Eighth Grade tells the story of an introverted teenage girl trying to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before leaving to start high school.

Starts 7.30pm

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, October 31

Topping the bill is Irish comedian Martin Mor, who started out as a circus entertainer. Opening is presenter, broadcaster, writer, actor and comedian

Ian Stone, with Stella Graham completing the line-up. Compere is Paul Revill.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

60s Spectacular

Stamford Corn Exchange, October 26

Don’t miss your chance to see original sixties artistes in this all star line up featuring: Dave Berry & The Cruisers, The Nashville Teens, The McCoys and Sound Force Five.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Russell Kane - The Fast and The Curious

The Cresset, October 29

Multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane’s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life .

www.cresset.co.uk

Pumpkin Carving

Barn Garden Centre, Paston, today and October 30

Spooktacular one hour sessions will give children the chance to choose their pumpkins and carve them with haunting Halloween designs including ghosts, ghouls and ghastly grins. The workshops will also include fun games, a Halloween cookie and a glass of witch’s brew. Prizes for best pumpkin and fancy dress.

www.Cherry Lane.co.uk

Workshops

PE1 Retail Park, Oct 25/26

Monster Mitts, Friday, 11am – 3pm. Little devils can create a haunting hand puppet using a variety of felts, accessories and techniques. Cackling Candles, Saturday , 11am – 3pm. Create a terrifying tealight holder. Choose from a range of designs, including; sugar skulls, witches’ hats and pumpkins.

THE FUNNY PHANTOM SHOW

PE1 Retial Park, October2 5 and 26: 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm

Prepare to be scared with horrifying howlers and hoodwinking from the Funny Phantoms and their Trick or Treat Show. This devilish duo with their wonderful wagon of weirdness are sure to spellbind audiences of all ages, thanks to their mesmerising magic tricks, fang-tastic tomfoolery and giggle-worthy gags!

Walk

Peterborough Museum

Halloween Ghost Walk (October 25 at 7.30 and 8pm; 26 at 7.30pm; 31 at 7.30 and 8pm).

Stalk the streets this Halloween with a costumed guide to discover the eerie secrets of Peterborough’s most spooky locations. (Not recommended for children under eight).

Tour

Halloween Horror Night

October 26, tours every half an hour from 6.30-9pm. Hear some of the museum’s ghostly stories by candlelight…but watch your backs for any ghosts who may materialise in front of you. Not recommended for under 14s, the nervous or unwary.

Tour

Candlelit Tour October 28, 29 and 30 at 7pm.

Are you brave enough to visit Peterborough Museum by candlelight? Enjoy an atmospheric guided tour and find out about the ghosts and ghouls of Peterborough’s most haunted building.

Call 01733 864663 to book for all museum events.

Monstersaurus

Stamford Corn Exchange, October 31

This brand new show from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants is monster-ously good! Follow the young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters, but he has a problem – now he has made them all, what is he going to do with them?

This energetic show full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem will delight the whole family – with original music and plenty of audience participation! Suitable for ages: 3+.

This Halloween special is the perfect opportunity for all to dress up – as the Corn Exchange goes for the record of the most Halloween costumes in one place ever seen in Stamford, and this will include all the volunteers and staff.

Tickets from the box office on 01780 766455.