10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is Peterborough Beer Festival, a great musical at The Key, stunning art installation at the cathedral, music, comedy and more to enjoy in and around Peterborough this week.
Legally Blonde The Musical
Key Theatre, until August 24
It opened last night, but there is still time to see the super talented youngsters from Kindred Drama present the annual Key Youth Theatre summer musical.
Tickets: vivacity.org
Summer of Fun maze
PE1 retail park, until September 1
The retail park is hosting something extra special for families for the summer. With plenty of twists and turns, visitors can navigate and explore a giant maze that will lead to a 50 ft tall helter-skelter volcano!This week’s theme is Walk Like An Egyptian
www.pe1.co.uk
Peterborough Beer Festival
The Embankment, until August 24
The biggest outdoor beerfest of the lot is back for the 42nd time with hundreds of beers, ciders, gins, wines... you name it, plus entertainment, food and live music.
Exhibition
Peterborough Cathedral, August 19 to September 15
Gaia, a seven metre diameter representation of our planet created by Luke Jerram using detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface, is suspended under the central tower, rotating continuously throughout the exhibition. The soundtrack will be played during evening opening times, when the internally-lit artwork will
be seen at its best.
www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk
Flower Festival
Crowland Abbey, Aug 23-26
The annual Flower Festival theme this year is ‘Through the Decades’. Entry is free, but a donation would be welcome to help toward the cost of running the Abbey.
www.crowlandabbey.org.uk
Water Newton Music Fest
The Village Green, August 25
Showcasing a great selection of popular local bands including Caustic Lights, Pennyless, Nick Corney & The Buzz Rats, and headlining with The Houndogs from12 noon to 7.30pm. There will be food and wine, ‘bubbles’ and a beer tent serving real ales supplied by Castor Ales. This is a charity gig with all profits going to The Friends of St Remigius Church.
www.waternewtonvillage.co.uk
Superhero Week
Springfields, Spalding, until August 26
Family-oriented shows return to the stage in the Festival Gardens. This week Captain Calamity combines comedy and acrobatics. He also fights off his arch nemesis “Invisible Man” with an air-zooka. It’s entertainment for the whole family with shows at 12pm & 2pm, so come along dressed as your favourite superhero with the chance of winning an all-inclusive family ticket for Adventure Land
www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk
Funhouse Comedy Club
The Lightbox, Bridge Street, August 29
Headlining will be winner of Best MC, Midlands Comedy Awards 2015, 2016 and
2017, Barry Dodds. Support from Ant Dewson and Chris Norton Walker.
Compere is Stevie Gray.
www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
The Sound of Springsteen
The Cresset, tonight
Featuring hits such as Born to Run, Born In The USA and Dancing In The Dark, get
ready to be blown away by the authentic sound of Bruce Springsteen.
www.cresset.co.uk
Let’s Hang On
The Cresset, August 24
The world’s first and longest running tribute to the music of Frankie
Valli & The Four Seasons . This acclaimed production takes you on a musical journey through the 50-year career of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers, performing all your favourites.
www.cresset.co.uk