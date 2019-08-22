10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is Peterborough Beer Festival, a great musical at The Key, stunning art installation at the cathedral, music, comedy and more to enjoy in and around Peterborough this week.

Legally Blonde The Musical

Earth Gaia at Peterborough Cathedral EMN-190819-205431009

Key Theatre, until August 24

It opened last night, but there is still time to see the super talented youngsters from Kindred Drama present the annual Key Youth Theatre summer musical.

Tickets: vivacity.org

Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 at the Embankment. Beer festival volunteers handing out glasses. EMN-190820-175931009

Summer of Fun maze

PE1 retail park, until September 1

The retail park is hosting something extra special for families for the summer. With plenty of twists and turns, visitors can navigate and explore a giant maze that will lead to a 50 ft tall helter-skelter volcano!This week’s theme is Walk Like An Egyptian

www.pe1.co.uk

Let's Hang On at The Cresset on Saturday.

Peterborough Beer Festival

The Embankment, until August 24

The biggest outdoor beerfest of the lot is back for the 42nd time with hundreds of beers, ciders, gins, wines... you name it, plus entertainment, food and live music.

Exhibition

Peterborough Cathedral, August 19 to September 15

Gaia, a seven metre diameter representation of our planet created by Luke Jerram using detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface, is suspended under the central tower, rotating continuously throughout the exhibition. The soundtrack will be played during evening opening times, when the internally-lit artwork will

be seen at its best.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Flower Festival

Crowland Abbey, Aug 23-26

The annual Flower Festival theme this year is ‘Through the Decades’. Entry is free, but a donation would be welcome to help toward the cost of running the Abbey.

www.crowlandabbey.org.uk

Water Newton Music Fest

The Village Green, August 25

Showcasing a great selection of popular local bands including Caustic Lights, Pennyless, Nick Corney & The Buzz Rats, and headlining with The Houndogs from12 noon to 7.30pm. There will be food and wine, ‘bubbles’ and a beer tent serving real ales supplied by Castor Ales. This is a charity gig with all profits going to The Friends of St Remigius Church.

www.waternewtonvillage.co.uk

Superhero Week

Springfields, Spalding, until August 26

Family-oriented shows return to the stage in the Festival Gardens. This week Captain Calamity combines comedy and acrobatics. He also fights off his arch nemesis “Invisible Man” with an air-zooka. It’s entertainment for the whole family with shows at 12pm & 2pm, so come along dressed as your favourite superhero with the chance of winning an all-inclusive family ticket for Adventure Land

www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, August 29

Headlining will be winner of Best MC, Midlands Comedy Awards 2015, 2016 and

2017, Barry Dodds. Support from Ant Dewson and Chris Norton Walker.

Compere is Stevie Gray.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

The Sound of Springsteen

The Cresset, tonight

Featuring hits such as Born to Run, Born In The USA and Dancing In The Dark, get

ready to be blown away by the authentic sound of Bruce Springsteen.

www.cresset.co.uk

Let’s Hang On

The Cresset, August 24

The world’s first and longest running tribute to the music of Frankie

Valli & The Four Seasons . This acclaimed production takes you on a musical journey through the 50-year career of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers, performing all your favourites.

www.cresset.co.uk