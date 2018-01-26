Things to do this week

Katharine of Aragon Festival

Jekyll and Hyde, Credit Alex Harvey-Brown

Peterborough Cathedral, Feb 26-28

An evening of song and dance with Spanish flair gets the annual Katharine of Aragon Festival under way at the cathedral. Other highlights include a talk by novelist Alison Weir entitled Anne Bolyn, A King’s Obsession. See panel for full details.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Frankie’s Guys

Stamford Corn exchange, Jan 27

A celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, this is a fast paced, energetic production with an authentic live concert feel. The Guys will be putting their own charismatic stamp on timeless classics such as, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry and Oh What A Night during a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Campfire cooking for kids

Ferry Meadows Country Park, Jan 27

Learn basic camping skills here where participants will be taught basic bushcraft techniques to light a fire, as well as cooking and eating simple campfire recipes. This event will be suitable for children 7yrs +.

If you would like to go to the event, then booking is essential. Tel 01733 234193

Dunkirk

Stahl Theatre, Oundle , Jan 28

Oundle Cinema’s season continues with Christopher Nolan’s epic film, recreating the story of the evacuation of British Troops from the beaches of France. Starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles. www.oundlecinema.org.uk

Anthony Strong

Spalding South Holland Centre, Feb 1

Singer-pianist Anthony Strong and his five-piece band take to the stage with their ‘old school’ repertoire.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Paddington 2

The Key Theatre, Jan 27

The beloved bear is back, and this time he is on a quest to unmask the thief of a pop-up antique book before Aunt Lucy’s 100th Birthday.

Tel 01733 207239

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

The Key Theatre, Jan 30

Come watch the thrilling adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde’ about a respected scientist who is left with no choice but to experiment on himself, which ends up going very wrong...

Tel 01733 207239

FAIRPORT CONVENTION

The Key Theatre, Jan 31

Fairport Convention have been making great music for over fifty years. Credited with originating British folk-rock music, the band has been through many changes, but the current members retain a passion for live performance. This year’s Winter Tour will feature a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and new material from their most recent studio album 50:50@50 celebrating their Golden anniversary.

Tel 01733 207239

TWF Open Mic

The Broadway Theatre, Jan 27

Returning for a one off event, the TWF Open Mic is back to kick off the new year. All are invited. All you need to do is turn up and play from 7pm to 10.30pm.

www.thebroadway.today

GLASSHOUSE ACOUSTIC

The Key Theatre, Jan 28

Enjoy a free acoustic music filled afternoon featuring appearances from Tom Wright, Meg McPartlin and the Brotherhoods Roundabout. Enjoy the monthly event with a lovely coffee or something stronger, between 2pm and 5.30pm in the first floor Riverside Bar area. The Glasshouse events are easily accessible, relaxed, family-friendly and free.

vivacity-peterborough.com