Things to do in Peterborough over the EASTER WEEKEND

The leading bi-annual European antique fair is back in Peterborough this weekend and is bigger than ever before with over 2,000 stalls.

The Festiva of Antiques is at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, on Friday and Saturday, featuring everything from furniture to fine art, jewellery to ceramics, and collectable stamps to quirky vintage toys.

Big Bunny Hunt at Queensgate.

Spread across five indoor areas this huge event is the ultimate day out for antique collectors, home improvers and browsers.

www.festivalofantiques.co.uk

Easter Egg Hunt

Ferry Meadows, April 1

Oh no, the Easter Bunny has misplaced all of his Easter eggs, can you and your family help him find them in time for Easter? Begin with some seasonal spring craft, explore the park and hunt for eggs and collect your prize at the end (1 prize per child booked). Meet at the Discovery Den, 10.30am-12.00noon or 13.30 – 15.00. Cost: £4 per child.

Book on 01733 234193

Drive-in movies

Sacrewell Farm, until April 14

There are a whole host of family movies to look forward to, starting with Toy Story 3 (March 30th), Hop (March 31st), Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (April 1st) and The Lion King (April 2nd).

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Easter Egg Hunt

Sacrewell Farm, March 30-April 2

Follow the Easter Trail on foot and take young adventurers across the whole site. As well as the Easter Trail, you can meet the cade lambs at daily lamb shows and see the Lincoln Longwool, Texel Cross and Jacob lambs in the Lambing Barn, or in the fields with their mums.

www.sacrewell.co.uk

Easter Egg Hunt

Peckover House, Wisbech, March 30- April 2

Bonnets, bunnies, chicks and hares are just some of the clues children will be hunting for. There is also a Spring Nature Trail for adults and older children (fromApril 3).

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Easter Activities

Peterborough Cathedral, April 2-6

Families with children of all ages are invited to drop in (1pm to 4pm) to discover the Easter story and have fun making some colourful crafts to take home. There will also be a quiz with chocolate prizes for the winners! Entry to the ‘Easter Craft Activities’ is free and there is no need to book. Donations are invited to cover costs. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Becket’s Tea Room will also be a centre of fun with its ‘Easter Hat-Making and Decorating’ sessions, until April 13 (not Saturdays and Sundays).

07702 948216 or becketstearoom@gmail.com

Family Fun Day

Peterborough Conservative Club, April 1

Easter egg hunt, bouncy castle, giant family games, Easter bonnet contest, face painting and much more.

Easter Fun Day

The Dragon, Werrington, April 1

Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, children’s games, a face painter, colouring competition, raffle and a cake stall to savour.

werringtonvillageplaygroup.co.uk

Big Bunny Hunt

Queensgate, until April 1

The Easter bunny needs help to find his Easter eggs. Grab an activity pack filled with goodies from the Information Desk and solve the clues to reveal the location of each egg.

queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Fun Run

Ferry Meadows, April 2

Raise money for Rotary charities at the 3K Fun Run, with a 10am start. There will be prizes for the best bunny costumes and Easter bonnet.

Cost is £5 adult and £2 children.

Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/456207