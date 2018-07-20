There’s fun and games at Peterborough chip shop’s grand reopening

A family run fish and chip shop that has been at the heart of the Werrington community for around 80 years will celebrate its new look with a special fun and food event today (Friday, July 20).

Werringtons Traditional Fish and Chips, on Lincoln Road, which is thought to date to the 1930s, now has a new look - inside and out.

Werrington's Traditional Fish and Chips

The family-run business has been fronted by Jasraj Sidhu for the past five or six years.

Linzer Sidhu, his mother, said they decided to bring the building up to date for their customers.

A doorway has been bricked up and outside the render has been repainted white and new signs put up.

“Inside had been green for too long,” she said. “It has all been brought up to date with reclaimed wood cladding and we have opened up the ceiling giving a rustic, industrial look.

“We also have some seating and USB ports so people can sit and chat or use their devices instead of just taking their food away with them.

“And as far as the food is concerned we are still cookking the traditional way and providing a good service.”

The takeaway will be open from 12noon until 10pm today, with the fun getting under way at 4pm with face painting, games and a colouring competition for the younger visitors.

If you buy a copy of the Peterborough Telegraph you can get a 20 per cent off your food voucher for today on page 57.